Berenberg Bank Trims YouGov (LON:YOU) Target Price to GBX 610

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 440 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.45 million and a PE ratio of 33.33. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 435 ($5.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 766 ($10.08). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 659.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 603.27.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

