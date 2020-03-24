Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 2,594 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $134,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $8.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,096. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.