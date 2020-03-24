Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,139 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,713 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $236,434.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

