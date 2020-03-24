Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Nomura

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a price target on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of .

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBY. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,751. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after buying an additional 329,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $247,638,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

