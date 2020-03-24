BetProtocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57,613.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $57,613.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.02603324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185689 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

