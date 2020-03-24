Bezant (BZNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $75,943.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $75,943.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02646396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

