BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of BHP Group worth $65,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 732,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,555 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 518,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $51.87.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

