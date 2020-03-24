BigUp Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One BigUp coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BigUp Coin Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

