Billings Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Billings Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,658 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. United Rentals makes up about 4.7% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

