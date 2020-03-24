Billings Capital Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Billings Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 16.0% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Billings Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $131.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

