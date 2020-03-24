Billings Capital Management LLC Has $17.21 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Billings Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up about 17.5% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Billings Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

SYF stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

