Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $12.33 on Major Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $12.33 or 0.00185288 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, AirSwap, Binance and IDEX. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $327.80 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.02629078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00102765 BTC.

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, FCoin, Exrates, HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, AirSwap and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

