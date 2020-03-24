Binance USD Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $183.68 million and $92.43 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.63 or 0.04179625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00066018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011134 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 183,581,873 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

