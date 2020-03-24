Biogen (BIIB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

3/24/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

2/27/2020 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $316.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Biogen had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/7/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $320.00 to $392.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $302.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $361.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $286.00 to $311.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $337.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

1/31/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $261.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/30/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.19 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 589,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $716,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

