BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

BMRN stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,693 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 316.3% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,052,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,843,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 104,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after buying an additional 38,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

