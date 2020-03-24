Birdchain Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $127,865.24 and approximately $5,479.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02643482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,285,899 tokens. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

