BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $113,037.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031914 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00086150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,583.15 or 1.00482396 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00070034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000773 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,918,894 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

