Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0009 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $193,841.96 and $12,308.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031952 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00085706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.65 or 0.99815519 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067287 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 222,648,475 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.