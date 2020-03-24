BitCoen Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. BitCoen has a market cap of $61,928.65 and $665.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02741191 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001523 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.63 or 0.98154624 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

