Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Cap of $624,483.81 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $624,483.81 and $385.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000109 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

