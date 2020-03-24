Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.14 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $225.39 or 0.03374753 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Poloniex, bitFlyer and ACX. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.14 billion and approximately $3.64 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00662558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019444 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,348,988 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

