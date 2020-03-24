Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $92.20 million and $10.21 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003747 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Crex24, Bithumb, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, BigONE, Coinnest, Huobi, CoinBene, Kucoin, Exrates and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

