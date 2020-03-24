Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Hits $24.56 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $132.12 million and $24.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00113447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Vebitcoin and Bitsane.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00487001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00080913 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002530 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002842 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, Koineks, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, SouthXchange, Ovis, BitMarket, Upbit, C2CX, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Exmo, Bitsane, BitFlip, Exrates, TDAX, Braziliex, YoBit, Bitinka, Korbit, Negocie Coins, Bithumb, Indodax, Zebpay, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, Coinone, DSX, Bitfinex, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinnest, Bleutrade, QuadrigaCX, CEX.IO, Bitlish, Graviex, Binance and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

