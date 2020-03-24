BitCoin One Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. BitCoin One has a market cap of $20,973.47 and approximately $233.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoin One token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.02639784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00184191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,400,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,499,823 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the exchanges listed above.

