Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.01032155 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00173776 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007435 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00085962 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

