Bitcoin Plus (XBC) One Day Volume Tops $19,406.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $347,889.56 and approximately $19,406.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00037770 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003792 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 137,720 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

