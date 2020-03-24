Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 59.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and TradeOgre. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $933,500.87 and $1,278.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00487064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00114311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002488 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002284 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Nanex, TOPBTC, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

