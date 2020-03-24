BitcoiNote (BTCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $12,803.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,363,930 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

