BitcoinZ Price Up 29.3% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $445,509.88 and $19,087.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00486409 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00114579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,601,335,219 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Exmo, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.