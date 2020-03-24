Bitcore (BTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $581.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $581.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.02076184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.55 or 0.03370184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00599443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00696894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00075805 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00481513 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015116 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,159,006 coins and its circulating supply is 17,658,047 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Exrates, Bit-Z, QBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

