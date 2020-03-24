BitGreen (BITG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $63,806.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.43 million and $63,806.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003490 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018748 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.02741191 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007766 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen's total supply is 10,526,695 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

