BitSend Price Reaches $0.0033 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and SouthXchange. BitSend has a market cap of $88,580.41 and $210.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.01028188 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045652 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,644,700 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

