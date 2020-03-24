BitTorrent One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.33 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $46.58 million and approximately $62.33 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.02635581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00185608 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 68.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

