BitTube Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $3,031.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00696894 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001501 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 247,266,506 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

