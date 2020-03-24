BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. ValuEngine cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CL King initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 384,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.