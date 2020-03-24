Blacer Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00352583 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000187 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001016 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

