Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 436.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,590 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 33,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $883.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

