BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$370.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

