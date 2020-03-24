BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

