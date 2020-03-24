BlackCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Upbit. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $11,666.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018913 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,849,946 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

