BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 90.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,697,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 166,371 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

