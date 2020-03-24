BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $349.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

