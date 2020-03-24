Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.43% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,481 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 433,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,161,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 65,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

