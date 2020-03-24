Blakecoin Trading Up 58.9% Over Last Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $8,024.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,649.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.02061329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.20 or 0.03386761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00597747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00703294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00074657 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00486092 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,146 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

