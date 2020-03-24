BlitzPredict Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $58,505.83 and $9.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003894 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037708 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

