Blockport (BPT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Blockport has a market cap of $1.27 million and $19,324.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 54.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.02644891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

