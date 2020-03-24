BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $452,051.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $452,051.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Upbit and Tidex. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02612724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185433 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex, Upbit, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

