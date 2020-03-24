Blonder Tongue Labs (BDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th.

BDR remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Tuesday. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,548. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

