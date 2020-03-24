Bloom (BLT) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Bloom has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, AirSwap and Bibox. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.02644891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, TOPBTC, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

