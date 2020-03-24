Blue Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $51,497.74 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 77.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 76.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51,497.74 and approximately $28.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.04167736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00065352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011017 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.